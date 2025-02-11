WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU slams 'unjustified' Trump tariffs, vows tough response
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen has vowed that US tariffs on steel and aluminium “will not go unanswered,” adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.
EU slams 'unjustified' Trump tariffs, vows tough response
The EU chief on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 percent tariffs  / Photo: AP
February 11, 2025

The EU chief on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from March 12, vowing the bloc would retaliate.

“The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,” von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium the previous day.

“Tariffs are taxes, bad for business, worse for consumers,” von der Leyen said.

“Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.”

Recommended

In Germany, home to the EU's largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that “if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united,” adding that "ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity.”

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz has told parliament that if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united.

RelatedFrance promises EU retaliation in response to Trump's tariff threats
SOURCE:AP
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF