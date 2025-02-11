TÜRKİYE
Türkiye introduces new regulations to normalise trade with Syria
The new regulation lifts current restrictions on exports and transit shipments to Syria via the Turkish Customs Zone.
Previously, certain items imported from Syria were subject to a permission-based regime. / Photo: AA
February 11, 2025

In a significant step toward strengthening economic ties, Türkiye has introduced new regulations governing trade with Syria following the swift fall of Bashar al Assad.

The Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday that the move replaced older and restrictive policies tied to Syria’s previous regime, marking a fresh phase of economic collaboration.

Dated February 8, the regulation seeks to ease restrictions on exports, transit, and imports, aligning trade conditions with those applied to other nations, said a ministry statement.

Under the new regulation, current restrictions on exports and transit shipments to Syria via the Turkish Customs Zone have been lifted.

Goods transported from Türkiye to Syria through the country’s customs territory will now be handled under the same conditions that apply to trade with other nations.

In addition, transit procedures for items leaving Syria for third countries have been liberalised — with the exception of scrap metal — ensuring a more streamlined flow of goods across borders.

Imports from Syria have also been normalised. Previously restricted goods are now subject to standard customs and safety protocols.

Post-Assad Damascus

Previously, certain items imported from Syria were subject to a permission-based regime.

The updated rules remove these requirements, allowing products imported from Syria to be treated equally with goods from other countries in terms of customs duties, product safety inspections, and related regulations.

The ministry stressed that the new regulations represent ongoing efforts to foster a more open and integrated trade environment between Ankara and post-Assad Damascus.

"The roadmap created by our government in line with the agreement reached with Syria regarding the new period is being implemented step by step," read the statement.

