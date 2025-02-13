Former US attorney general Ramsey Clark once made a timeless observation about America’s role in world politics: “The greatest crime since World War II has been US foreign policy.”

The truthful statement resonates like never before with the world struggling to come to terms with Donald Trump’s outrageous plot to take over Gaza.

The unpredictable US President surpassed himself when he recently unleashed an atrocious plan that shattered all limits of diplomacy and decency. He proposed the US would take control of war-ravaged Gaza, steer the 2.1 million Palestinians out, and develop it into a “Riviera of the Middle East”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made feeble firefighting efforts by assuring that it is a temporary plan and there would be no boots on the ground.

But their president brushed the politeness aside, re-asserting that the US “will have Gaza” for sure. “We're going to take it, we're going to hold it, we're going to cherish it,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

‘Shocking’, ‘stunning’, ‘unexpected’, ‘unprecedented’ – these are some of the adjectives being used in debates to describe Trump’s impractical plan.

But if one takes a couple of steps back and looks at the larger picture, the Gaza scheme doesn’t really seem surprising.

Hardly surprising

In fact, a close look at the long and disturbing history of US foreign policy shows the contrary – that Trump’s Gaza gambit is actually a continuation of America’s long-term interventionist and expansionist agenda.

Gaza is only an incremental plot in America’s perpetual imperialist mission to meddle, intervene, invade, wage wars, and seize territory in violation of diplomatic decorum.

Recall that during Trump’s presidential campaign build-up and his subsequent election win, Gaza wasn’t a one-off target. He had been shouting out that he wanted the US to absorb or buy Canada and Greenland, and seize the Panama Canal.

Even the tranquil waters around the US aren’t safe from Trump’s geopolitical overreach. The White House recently made Google Maps rename the Gulf of Mexico as ‘Gulf of America’ for domestic users.

A long, dark history

History shows that Trump is only the latest commander-in-chief of a seasoned US imperialist empire that has lumbered from one territorial intervention to another since the start of the 19th century.

According to data from the watchdog World Population Review, the US military invaded as many as 68 countries between 1812 and 2024.

Soon after America’s independence in 1776, the octopus of US imperialism has been spreading its tentacles across continents – fighting official and proxy wars, running overt and covert meddling operations, and grabbing territory.

The history of US aggression and foreign policy has been comprehensively documented in a 2014 book aptly titled, ‘America Invades: How We've Invaded or Been Militarily Involved with Almost Every Country on Earth’.

According to the book, out of the 194 UN-recognised nations, the US has invaded at least 84 of them and has been militarily engaged with 191 – that leaves out just three countries: Andorra, Bhutan, and Liechtenstein.

Let alone what transpired in the 19th century, even recent history – post-World War II – is scarred by brutal US wars and interventions that have left a trail of human rights violations, boots on the ground, and territorial takeovers.