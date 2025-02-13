As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s aircraft landed at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase past midnight, Pakistan’s top leadership – from President Asif Ali Zardari to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – were lined up to greet him, demonstrating the importance they give to their relations with Türkiye and the Turkish leader.

The red-carpet welcome accorded to President Erdogan should not come as a surprise. Türkiye remains among a few countries that historically enjoy undisputed goodwill among all sections of Pakistan.

This bond of friendship and brotherhood cuts across the political divide. Whether it is Pakistan’s ruling political parties, the opposition or the man on the street, they all are on the same page when it comes to celebrating their country’s close relations with Türkiye.

The reason for this strong connection remains rooted in history when the Muslims of the subcontinent launched the Caliphate Movement (1919-24) in support of Türkiye after the end of the First World War with an aim to preserve the authority of the Ottoman Sultan as the Caliph of Islam.

The Turks never forgot this gesture, while Pakistanis continue to cherish their religious, cultural and linguistic relations with Türkiye in the rollercoaster world of international diplomacy.

The fact that the word Urdu – the national language of Pakistan – is derived from the Turkish language highlights the closeness of the peoples of the two countries.

Erdogan, leading Türkiye for nearly two-and-a-half decades – first as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and then as president from 2014 to date – is admired in Pakistan as a great friend and a strong leader championing many Muslim causes across the globe.

Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause under President Erdogan’s leadership in the wake of India’s controversial decision to abolish the special status of this region in August 2019 is only one of the many issues where both these countries work hand-in-hand.

Similarly, Pakistan stands with Türkiye in all its regional disputes, including the issue of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Pakistan and Türkiye were the biggest backers of Azerbaijan during the Karabakh War.

A shot in the arm of ailing economy

The two countries also enjoy close defence cooperation, trade ties and people-to-people contact, which have expanded and deepened in recent years.

In recent years, Türkiye has emerged as the number one tourist destination for many Pakistanis.

This rock-solid relationship has got a further boost with President Erdogan's latest visit to Islamabad. On the first day of this two-day trip, the two countries signed several agreements in various sectors to strengthen their bilateral relationship.

The highlight of the visit remains the seventh session of the Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council – the highest decision-making forum on bilateral economic matters.

After the signing ceremony, President Erdogan said the two countries signed a total of 24 agreements and MoUs (memoranda of understanding) in the fields of trade, water resources, agriculture, energy, culture, family, and social services, along with science, banking, education, defence, and health.

“In the seventh session of our council, which we just concluded, we have agreed to further strengthen our relation,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while welcoming the honourable guest, said that Türkiye has stood by Pakistan “through thick and thin, during earthquakes and floods”.