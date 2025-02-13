Western allies and Arab nations are gathering in Paris for an international conference on Syria, seeking to chart a path forward for the war-torn country following the ousting of former president Bashar Assad in December.

The conference, which will also host envoys from Türkiye and several Gulf nations on Thursday, aims to address security and economic challenges in Syria's re-building process.

Representatives from the Group of Seven (G7) nations—Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US—are also expected to attend.

This is the third conference on Syria since Assad’s removal and the first since President Donald Trump took office.

The US decision to freeze foreign aid globally has sparked concern among international donors and the withdrawal of US Agency for International Development (USAID) workers from the field has further exacerbated fears that essential humanitarian and reconstruction efforts could stall.

Key infrastructure left in ruins