Friday, February 14, 2025

1855 GMT — Arab countries are putting together a plan that would rebuild Gaza without displacing its people, guarantee security and governance, Jordan's foreign minister said, adding that his country could not take more Palestinians.

"Just to answer you unequivocally, 35 percent of our population are refugees, we cannot afford any more, we cannot have Palestinians coming to Jordan. They don't want to come to Jordan and we don't want them to come to Jordan," Ayman Safadi said at the Munich Security Conference.

"Israelis have to think long-term. For it to live in peace and security, its neighbours need to live in peace and security," he said.

Safadi warned that while the focus was on Gaza, there was a real danger of escalation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, saying: "the West Bank is a powder keg that could explode."

More updates👇

1819 GMT — Group of UN envoys reject US plans to displace Palestinians in Gaza

The Arab Group at the UN, along with group of UN ambassadors, strongly rejected any plans to displace Palestinians in Gaza, deeming it as a violation of international law.

Kuwait's UN envoy Tareq Al Banai hailed the international community's stance against forced displacement and urged a "united and unequivocal rejection by member states."

He condemned Israel's expanded military actions in the occupied West Bank, calling them a "clear violation of international law" that must stop immediately.

Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour also made remarks at the news conference, stressing that "what we need is to open doors for peace. What we need is a political horizon. What we need is to put an end to this illegal occupation as soon as possible."

1804 GMT — Israel arrests Gaza doctor Abu Safiya under 'unlawful combatant' law: Rights group

A Palestinian rights group said the Israeli army arrested Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, under Israel's "unlawful combatant" law—despite his status as a civilian doctor.

The group explained that the unlawful combatant law "seriously undermines the right to a fair trial by denying detainees the right to be informed of the charges against them and preventing them from challenging the evidence, effectively stripping them of their ability to defend themselves."

The rights group condemned the decision as "arbitrary, illegal, and retaliatory," stressing that it also demonstrates the Israeli prosecution’s failure to substantiate its accusations against Abu Safiya.

It urged the international community and UN bodies to take action for Abu Safiya’s immediate release along with other detained medical and humanitarian personnel.

1627 GMT — 16 Palestinians wounded in attack by illegal Israeli settlers in southern West Bank

At least 16 Palestinians were wounded when armed illegal Israeli settlers attacked Al-Minya village in the central occupied West Bank, about 9 kilometres (5.5 miles) southeast of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its medical teams in Bethlehem treated six people who had fractures and were later taken to the hospital.

It added that six more Palestinians were wounded by settlers who were also carrying clubs and rifles, and four more suffered from tear gas inhalation, all of whom received on-site medical care.

1617 GMT — France, Egypt reject forced displacement of Gaza residents

The French and Egyptian foreign ministers have rejected any solution that forces displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Jean-Noel Barrot and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed situation in the Middle East on the sidelines of the International Conference on Syria in Paris on Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said.

Regarding Gaza, the ministers rejected any solution that would result in forced displacement of the Palestinian population, and thus "represent a grave violation of international law" that would destabilise neighbouring countries.

Barrot and Abdelatty expressed their determination to work with partners for the delivery of humanitarian aid, and a durable reconstruction of the enclave "based on a detailed and concrete plan for the ‘day after,’ including the issues of governance and security," the ministry added.

1616 GMT — Egypt committed to Gaza reconstruction plan that ensures Palestinians to remain on their land

During meetings on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed his country's commitment to "providing a comprehensive vision for Gaza's reconstruction that guarantees the Palestinian people's right to remain on their land."

1608 GMT — No caravans, heavy machinery entered Gaza: authorities

The Gaza local authorities said that no mobile homes (caravans) or heavy machinery for the rubble removal have so far entered the Palestinian enclave.

Salama Marouf, head of the Government Media Office, in a statement, however, voiced hope that they will be allowed within the coming hours, citing "reassurances from relevant parties."

"We await its (Israel's) commitment to the ceasefire agreement and the start of bringing in all necessary supplies listed under the (ceasefire) humanitarian protocol, in the specified quantities and agreed schedule," he added.

1342 GMT — Erdogan warns of US 'miscalculation' on 'unacceptable' Gaza plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that the US is making a "miscalculation" in the region, rejecting the "unacceptable" plan for Gaza recently proposed by President Donald Trump.

"Unfortunately, the US is making a miscalculation regarding our region. One should not be in an approach that disregards the history, values, and heritage of this geography," Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from the Pakistani capital Islamabad, where he concluded a three-country Asia tour.

"(US) Taking the lies of the Zionists (Israeli government) seriously and interfering with the dynamics of this region will only exacerbate existing wounds," Erdogan warned, adding, "This is the wrong path."

However, he expressed his hope that Trump would keep the promise he has made before the election and work toward peace rather than starting a new war.

1303 GMT — Lebanon, France call for full Israeli withdrawal from Blue Line

The Israeli army must completely withdraw behind the UN-designated border Blue Line, the Lebanese and French foreign ministers have agreed, according to an official statement.

France's Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji discussed the situation in the Middle East on the sidelines of the International Conference on Syria in Paris on Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said.

“The ministers stressed the need for the Israeli army to completely withdraw to the south of the Blue Line according to the agreed calendar, and for the effective deployment of the Lebanese forces in that area, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement read.

The Blue Line is a demarcation border that separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights that was established by the UN in 2000.

1302 GMT — Gaza situation 'humanitarian disaster' of unprecedented scale: Russia

The situation in Gaza is a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented scale and consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have always said the situation in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe of an unparalleled magnitude. The number of dead, injured, and missing has surpassed 160,000. About 2 million people—90 percent of the population—have become internally displaced. The civilian infrastructure of Gaza has been almost completely destroyed in the fighting," she said.

Despite the current ceasefire, severe disruptions persist in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza; as a result, those who remain in the enclave suffer from malnutrition and lack of access to essential household and medical services, leading to the spread of diseases, she noted.

1252 GMT — Gaza Civil Defense reports retrieving bodies with hand tools, without protective gear