WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany's Scholz slams US' Vance for supporting far-right AfD
Vance's criticism of European governments' stance against far-right parties has stunned many, as he claimed Europe was abandoning shared democratic values.
Germany's Scholz slams US' Vance for supporting far-right AfD
Scholz delivered the remarks at the weekend Munich Security Conference. / Photo: AP
February 15, 2025

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly criticised US Vice President JD Vance for speaking in support of the far-right AfD party and accusing European governments of anti-democratic practices.

“We will not accept outsiders interfering in our democracy, our elections, and democratic opinion formation process in favour of this party, especially not friends and allies,” Scholz said. “We firmly reject this. We will determine our democracy's future ourselves.”

Scholz delivered the remarks at the weekend Munich Security Conference, one day after US Vice President JD Vance’s controversial speech, which drew widespread condemnation.

Vance's criticism of European governments' stance against far-right parties stunned many attendees on Friday, as he claimed Europe was abandoning “shared democratic values.”

He asserted that Europe's greatest threat came not from Russia or China but from within pointing to what he termed “the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values.” Vance also accused the European Union Commission of restricting social media freedoms and condemned European courts for what he claimed was the unfair nullification of election results.

Recommended

Following his speech, Vance met with AfD (Alternative for Germany) Co-Chair Alice Weidel in Munich, indicating support just a week before Germany's parliamentary elections on February 23, in a breach of diplomatic norms.

During his contentious conference speech, Vance criticised the German government and mainstream parties for their “firewall” approach toward the AfD, and their refusal to cooperate with the right-wing extremist party.

Conference organisers did not invite Weidel due to her party's anti-democratic positions.

RelatedVance slams Europe's 'firewalls' after meeting with German far-right leader
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City