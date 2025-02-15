WORLD
Trump seeks 50% stake in Ukraine’s rare earth minerals for aid
Sources suggest that the plan also includes a provision to deploy American troops to safeguard these assets, but only if a diplomatic resolution with Russia is reached.
US President Donald Trump suggests that Ukraine should provide the US with rare earth minerals in exchange for continued military and economic assistance. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 15, 2025

The Trump administration has proposed that the United States receive a 50% ownership stake in Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as compensation for the military and financial aid provided to Kiev in its war against Russia, NBC News reported, citing multiple US officials.

Under the proposal, Ukraine would transfer partial control of its critical mineral resources to Washington instead of making direct financial repayments, two officials familiar with the discussions said.

The plan also includes a provision to deploy American troops to safeguard these assets, but only if a diplomatic resolution with Russia is reached, sources noted.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly presented the proposal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in Kiev on Wednesday. According to eight US officials briefed on the talks, Bessent handed Zelenskyy a draft contract outlining the proposed agreement.

Zelenskyy delays decision on agreement

Following the meeting, Bessent described the draft as aligning with the president’s objectives but did not disclose further details. However, Zelenskyy did not sign the agreement, instead stating that he needed more time to review it and consult with his advisors.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington and a White House National Security Council spokesperson have yet to comment on the matter.

Earlier, President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine provide the US with rare earth minerals in exchange for continued military and economic assistance.

"We're telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earth (minerals). We want what we put up to go in terms of a guarantee. We want a guarantee. We're handing them money hand over fist," Trump said.

"I want to have security of rare earth. We're putting in hundreds of billions of dollars. They have great rare earth, and I want security of the rare earth (minerals). And they're willing to do it," he added.

Ukraine's vast rare earth reserves

Ukraine is home to significant reserves of critical rare earth minerals, holding about 5% of the world’s total mineral resources, according to a 2024 World Economic Forum report.

The country also possesses one of the largest confirmed lithium reserves, along with semiconductor-grade neon gas crucial for chip production, beryllium, uranium, zirconium, apatite, iron ore, and manganese.

If accepted, this deal could mark a significant shift in US-Ukraine relations, tying continued American support to strategic resource control.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
