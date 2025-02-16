Recently freed Palestinians in besieged Gaza have burned shirts they were forced to wear by Israel that bear a Star of David, the prison logo and the phrase: "We will not forgive, we will not forget."

Before the release of the Palestinians on Saturday, the Israel Prison Service shared an image of some of the Palestinians wearing the shirts.

The Palestinians were forced to wear the shirts by the head of the prison service, Kobi Yaakobi, according to a statement.

Upon their arrival in Gaza, the freed Palestinians were seen burning the shirts.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the act by Israel, describing the messages as "racist slogans on the backs of our heroic prisoners."