Japan seeks exemption from Trump tariffs
Japan has formally requested an exemption from US President Donald Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum.
In 2024, Tokyo had a $57 billion trade surplus with Washington, according to Japanese government data. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 16, 2025

Japan has asked the US that it be exempted from President Donald Trump's plans to impose 25 percent steel and aluminium tariffs and reciprocal tariffs, Tokyo-based Kyodo News has reported.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya requested on Saturday during a brief exchange with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Iwaya also expressed his desire to hold security talks involving the two countries' foreign and defence ministers "at an early date."

The two top diplomats agreed that they will communicate closely to further strengthen Japanese-US economic ties, the news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry statement.

'America First'

Trump has announced a string of tariff measures as part of his "America First" agenda.

Last week, he signed proclamations to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, due to take effect on March 12.

The US is a major trading partner of Japan, which exports a variety of products such as cars and electronics.

Tokyo last year had a $57 billion trade surplus with Washington, according to Japanese government data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
