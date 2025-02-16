Türkiye has sent a 25-member technical team to Syria to begin work on restoring Damascus International Airport, which was severely damaged during the country's 13-year civil war, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister has said.

In a written statement, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the Turkish team, made up of personnel from the State Airports Directorate, is working to make the airport operational again on Sunday.

On February 7, the team entered Syria safely through the Cilvegozu Border Gate in Reyhanli in the southern Turkish province of Hatay.

"To ensure safe flight operations at Damascus International Airport and in Syrian airspace, we have sent 113 vehicles, devices, and systems in six trucks," he said.

"Our team will also complete the training of airport personnel." According to Uraloglu, to improve airport security, Türkiye has provided 10 X-ray machines, four explosive trace detectors, 10 walk-through metal detectors, and eight hand held metal detectors.

"Our teams, working in coordination with Syrian officials, have completed the installation of most of these devices," he said.

"Efforts to improve security levels continue, and reports are being prepared to address remaining deficiencies."

So far, six X-ray machines and five walk-through metal detectors have been installed, with work continuing on the remaining security equipment and repairs to existing devices, he added.