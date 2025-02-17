Less than a month into Donald Trump’s return to the White House, his administration is already facing a wave of lawsuits challenging key executive orders and policy decisions.

Several of these lawsuits challenge executive actions purportedly designed to overhaul federal bureaucracy, redirect funding, and reshape immigration policies.

Meanwhile, lawsuits have also surfaced over tech mogul Elon Musk’s role in the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with critics arguing it violates federal transparency laws.

Court order

On Sunday, the Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to allow the dismissal of the head of a federal agency responsible for protecting whistleblowers, after lower courts blocked the move.

District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Trump had "plainly" violated the law by firing the ethics official. According to the Associated Press, this marks the first case of Trump’s second administration to reach the nation’s highest court.

Lawsuits and policies

The Trump administration moved to to freeze federal funds while reassessing spending priorities, triggering legal challenges from nonprofits, public health organizations, and Democratic-led states. A federal judge in Rhode Island signalled a willingness to block the freeze, citing concerns that it could still affect funding in practice, even after the White House rescinded the order.

One of Trump’s executive orders, which reclassifies federal employees under “Schedule F” to make it easier to hire and fire them, has attracted multiple lawsuits. Unions argue that the move undermines protections granted by Congress and threatens the neutrality of federal agencies.

Another executive order seeks to eliminate birthright citizenship. At least four federal judges have blocked Trump’s order, marking one of the first significant legal setbacks for his second administration. Additional lawsuits challenge new asylum restrictions, raids on sanctuary cities, and limitations on immigration-related grants.

Civil rights groups have filed lawsuits over Trump’s executive order requiring the Federal Bureau of Prisons to house transgender inmates according to their sex at birth and denying them access to gender-affirming healthcare. Other lawsuits also challenge Trump’s restrictions on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Elon Musk and DOGE

Trump’s decision to rename the US Digital Service as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and appoint Elon Musk to lead it has also sparked multiple lawsuits.

Critics argue that DOGE should be classified as a federal advisory board, which would require compliance with transparency laws. Other legal challenges focus on DOGE’s access to federal data, particularly at the Department of Labor.

What does this mean?

With numerous lawsuits in progress, it’s likely that some will reach the Supreme Court, particularly those involving immigration, funding authority, and civil service protections.

Despite the conservative-leaning court, legal experts suggest that some of Trump’s orders—such as the funding freeze—could be struck down for overstepping executive authority.

Similarly, Musk’s DOGE could face judicial scrutiny if courts determine it operates outside federal transparency requirements. However, no immediate rulings have been issued on these matters.

This ongoing legal battle highlights the friction between Trump’s governance style and established federal regulations, with lawsuits likely shaping the direction of his administration’s policies.

Timeline

February 16: The Trump administration asks the Supreme Court to allow the firing of a federal whistleblower protection agency chief, but District Judge Amy Berman Jackson rules the move illegal.