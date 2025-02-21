The head of the UN's health agency has warned that history would not forgive countries if they fail to strike a pandemic treaty at the last hurdle — with progress slow and time running out.

World Health Organization leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday countries had reached the cusp of concluding a landmark agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, as they wrapped up a week of talks.

But with only five more days of formal negotiations left, scheduled for April 7-11, countries agreed to hold informal meetings in March in a bid to break the deadlock.

"You have made progress — maybe not as much as you would have hoped but still there is progress," Tedros said as the penultimate round of talks closed at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

"We are at a crucial point as you move to finalise the pandemic agreement" in time for the WHO's annual decision-making assembly in May.

"You are so close. Closer than you think. You are on the cusp of making history."

'Sign of hope'