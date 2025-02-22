Ukraine is "seriously" considering a revised US proposal for access to its natural resources, but the deal lacks security guarantees, The New York Times claimed Saturday.

The proposal, which requires Ukraine to cede half of its revenues from minerals, gas, oil and infrastructure, was previously rejected due to Kiev's demand for security assurances.

However, the revised version does not include any such guarantees or commitments for US support in the ongoing war, according to a draft document reviewed by the news outlet.

The draft indicates that revenue from Ukraine's natural resources would be directed to a US-controlled fund, with Ukraine contributing until it reaches $500 billion — the amount President Donald Trump has reportedly demanded in exchange for aid.

Under the agreement, the US could reinvest a portion of the funds into Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, including infrastructure and subsoil assets.

The deal also includes provisions concerning territories currently under Russian control, stipulating that 66 percent of revenues from those areas would be allocated to the fund if they are reclaimed by Ukraine.