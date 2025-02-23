Germany's conservative election winner, Friedrich Merz, has said his top priority was to work towards unity in Europe in order to counter interference from the United States or Russia.

He had no illusions about challenges in the relationship with the US, Merz said in a panel at broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Sunday.

"I have no illusions at all about what is happening from America. Take a look at the recent interventions in the German election campaign by Mr. Elon Musk," Merz said.

"The interventions from Washington were no less dramatic and drastic and ultimately outrageous than the interventions we have seen from Moscow," he said, in reference to support offered by Musk to Germany's far-right during the election.

Merz says he wants to form a new government by Easter, though it's not yet clear how easy that will be.

Merz said in a televised appearance with other party leaders Sunday evening: "We have nearly eight weeks until Easter now, and I think that should be enough time — the maximum time — to form a government in Germany."