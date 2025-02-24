Monday, February 24, 2025

1847 GMT — There can be no other solution other than a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the EU foreign policy chief said.

Speaking at a joint news conference after a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council, Kaja Kallas said: "We support the Palestinian Authority and its return to Gaza. We support the return of every displaced Palestinian for whom Gaza is their home."

She added: "When the time comes, the EU will also support Gaza's reconstruction, together with the regional actors. Palestinians must be able to live in Gaza."

1837 GMT — West Bank Palestinians fear Gaza-style clearance as Israel squeezes Jenin camp

Israeli bulldozers have demolished large areas of the now virtually empty Jenin refugee camp and appear to be carving wide roadways through its once-crowded warren of alleyways, echoing tactics already employed in Gaza as troops prepare for a long-term stay.

At least 40,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Jenin and the nearby city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank since Israel began its operation just a day after reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza after 15 months of war.

"Jenin is a repeat of what happened in Jabalia," said Basheer Matahen, spokesperson for the Jenin municipality, referring to the refugee camp in northern Gaza that was cleared out by the Israeli army after weeks of bitter fighting. "The camp has become uninhabitable."

1812 GMT — Israeli tanks part of 'plans to annex West Bank by force': Islamic Jihad

Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad said that an unusual deployment of Israeli tanks in the occupied West Bank, part of a major offensive that has displaced tens of thousands, may be a step toward annexation.

The torn-up streets surrounding the Jenin refugee camp in the territory's north were empty on Monday, an AFP journalist reported, as three Israeli Merkava tanks stationed at higher vantage points overlooked the area.

Displaced camp residents occasionally entered through a back alley to retrieve belongings from their homes.

1736 GMT — EU tells Israel 'cannot hide concern' over West Bank

The European Union pushed Israel over its operation in the West Bank and the fragile ceasefire in Gaza at a meeting with the country's foreign minister in Brussels.

"We are closely watching developments, and cannot hide our concern when it comes to the West Bank," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Israel said on Sunday its troops would remain for many months in refugee camps in the northern West Bank after tens of thousands of Palestinians living there were displaced by an intensifying, weeks-long military operation.

1613 GMT — Erdogan slams Western Leaders over Gaza civilian deaths

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Western organisations and leaders who "watched the slaughter of more than 61,000 civilians, mostly women and children," have failed the test of humanity in Gaza.

1531 GMT — Tel Aviv not committed to Biden's Gaza plan, Israel tells US

Israel informed the United States that it is no longer committed to the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that was formulated during the administration of former president Joe Biden, Israeli daily Haaretz claimed.

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer told US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff during their two meetings in Florida that "Israel is not committed to the three-stage plan of the Biden administration, even if it signed it."

"Netanyahu's plan, as Dermer presented it to Witkoff, is as follows: release all the remaining hostages in one big, single stage. Hamas will receive prisoners in return," Haaretz said.

According to the newspaper, if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demand for releasing the hostages is not met, he will resort to "Plan B."

1527 GMT — Israel denies entry to EU parliament member over Gaza support

Israel announced that it will deny entry to European Parliament Member Rima Hassan, who is scheduled to arrive in the coming hours from Belgium, due to her support for Palestinians.

"Hassan, who is expected to land from Brussels in the coming hour, consistently works to promote boycotts against Israel in addition to numerous public statements both on social media and in media interviews," Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel's office said in a statement.

Hassan is a French national of Palestinian origin known for her supportive stance toward the Palestinian cause and for highlighting Israel's atrocities in Gaza.

1522 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 48,350 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved five more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,346, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll also included two Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in the last 24 hours. Some 111,759 others were wounded in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023, the Health Ministry added.

1407 GMT — Human Rights Watch urges EU to avoid 'business as usual' with Israel

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and the bloc's foreign ministers are urged to condemn Israel's war crimes during the EU-Israel Association Council meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

In a statement, the rights group headquartered in New York called for a shift away from the EU’s "reluctance" to address serious violations of international law by Israel.

"There can be no business as usual with a government responsible for crimes against humanity, including apartheid, and acts of genocide, and whose sitting prime minister is wanted for atrocity crimes by the International Criminal Court," said Claudio Francavilla, HRW's associate EU director.

The non-profit emphasised the need for consequences, including sanctions against Israeli officials and a review of Israel’s compliance with its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

1331 GMT — Egypt vows swift Gaza reconstruction ‘in shortest possible time’

Egypt said that it is capable of rebuilding war-torn Gaza in the shortest possible time after Israel’s brutal war.

"Unfortunately, we have witnessed over a year of aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has resulted in widespread destruction on Palestinian lands," Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam said in an event organised by the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate.

Egypt "has unequivocally affirmed - through President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, the Egyptian government, the Egyptian people, and our armed forces – its total rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land," added Sewilam.

He noted that Egypt "has confirmed that the only solution to achieving peace and security for all the peoples of the region is through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the entire Palestinian national territory, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with East Jerusalem as its capital."