United States President Donald Trump's $5 million so-called "gold card" visa programme is unlikely to trigger a major inflow of wealthy global investors seeking US citizenship because of concerns over higher taxes, immigration and wealth advisers said.

Trump said he planned to replace an existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa programme, which requires a minimum $800,000 investment, with the gold card plan that would allow US citizenship to foreigners promising to invest in US businesses.

Details of the new plan would be released in two weeks, he said.

"I do not believe that the current POTUS offer will have a big impact, as getting a green card in the US if you meet certain criteria, is not difficult," said Bassim Haidar, a former UK non-domiciled multimillionaire told Reuters.

"Paying $5 million for a golden visa and getting taxed on your global income defeats the purpose."

Trump's plan comes at a time when the European Union is putting pressure on member states to withdraw or tighten residency-by-investment programmes, which can trigger house price bubbles and bring marginal benefits to GDP, as well as increase the risks of tax evasion and corruption.

A 2021 study of EU golden visa programmes by the London School of Economics and Political Science and Harvard University researchers found that the funds generated by these schemes represented only a "minuscule" proportion of foreign investment with "negligible" economic impact.

