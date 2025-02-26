US President Donald Trump has said that the European Union was born to "screw" the United States, laying bare his hostility to the longtime US partner as he detailed new tariffs.

"Look, let's be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States," Trump told reporters as he gathered his cabinet for the first time on Wednesday.

"That's the purpose of it, and they've done a good job of it. But now I'm president," Trump said.

The European Commission shot back that the European Union is "the world's largest free market" and has been "a boon for the United States."

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, writing on X, said Trump had a "seriously distorted view of history" as the EU was "actually set up to prevent war on the European continent."

The United States for decades cheered on European integration, seeing the EU's formation in 1993 as a historic achievement to end conflict on a continent ravaged by two world wars.

Trump, by contrast, applauded Britain when it left the single European market and has vowed an "America First" policy of pursuing self-interest above any abstract concepts of partnership.

Tariffs

Trump said at his cabinet meeting that the European Union has "really taken advantage of us."

The United States had a trade deficit with the 27-nation bloc of $235.6 billion last year, according to official US figures.

Asked if he had made a decision on tariff levels for the European Union, Trump added: "We'll be announcing it very soon, and it'll be 25 percent, generally speaking."