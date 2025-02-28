The Israeli army has released its findings after months of investigations into October 7, 2023, admitting to a "colossal failure" in anticipating the "Al-Aqsa Flood Operation" launched by the Palestinian resistance group.

The investigation report said on Thursday the military was unprepared for the attack, having been caught off guard by the number of Palestinian fighters who breached military bases and settlements near besieged Gaza, according to Israeli Army Radio.

The findings also revealed that the army was surprised by the speed and coordination of the attack, which exceeded all expectations.

Doron Kadosh, the military correspondent for Israeli Army Radio, reported that the army admitted it had not considered the possibility of a large-scale surprise attack like the one on October 7.

Kadosh wrote on his X that a threat of such an attack was never taken seriously or even considered, which left the army unprepared to counter it.

The investigation findings confirmed that Hamas members completely overran the Israeli army's Gaza Division for several hours, specifically between 6:30 am and 12:30 pm.

During this time, the Israeli military had no control over the area near Gaza. It took around 10 hours for the army to regain operational control over the region, which Hamas had effectively seized.

Flawed strategic assumptions

According to Army Radio, the findings exposed the army's reliance on flawed strategic assumptions, including the belief that "Gaza posed a secondary threat that did not require significant military attention and that Hamas was deterred and focused on maintaining calm for economic benefits."

The investigation further concluded that the army allowed "a severe security threat to develop along its borders by over-relying on the defensive barrier while significantly weakening border defence forces, including a shortage of troops in areas near Gaza."

Additionally, the findings pointed to a sense of "arrogance" within the army and "overconfidence" in its intelligence superiority, with a firm belief that any potential Palestinian attack would be preceded by an intelligence warning.