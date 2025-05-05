US President Donald Trump has said he would use military force, if necessary, to take control of the Danish territory of Greenland.

“I don’t rule it out,” he told NBC in a Meet the Press interview that was aired on Sunday. “I don’t say I’m going to do it, but I don’t rule out anything.”

“We need Greenland very badly,” he said, adding that the Danish self-governing territory was needed for “international security.”

“Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them, and all of that,” Trump said.

Trump’s interest in Greenland Since returning to the office in January, the US president has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland despite Denmark's rejections.

Related TRT Global - Greenland rejects Trump pledge to seize island to make it part of the US

Related TRT Global - US will get Greenland “one way or the other”

Strategic importance