WAR ON GAZA
Israel slams UK's plan to recognise Palestine
British Prime Minister says the UK will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN in September unless Israel ends its genocide in Gaza and backs a two-state solution.
Israel rejects UK plan to recognize Palestine as 'reward for Hamas' / Reuters
July 29, 2025

Israel has rejected a British government decision to recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Tel Aviv takes "substantive steps to end the appalling situation" in Gaza, calling the move a "reward for Hamas."

"The shift in the British government’s position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages," Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government would move to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September if Israel fails to take concrete steps to end its carnage in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire, and support a long-term peace process.

"If Israel fails to take substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, then the UK will recognise Palestine in September," Starmer said.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France would also recognise a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September.

Palestine is currently recognised by 149 of the UN’s 193 member states — a number that has grown since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

Humanitarian crisis deepens pressure

The British position comes amid mounting domestic and international pressure on Israel to end its carnage and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have carried out a genocide in Gaza, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights–Israel accused the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza.

Their joint statement cited the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the collapse of the territory’s healthcare system.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
