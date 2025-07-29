Israel has rejected a British government decision to recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Tel Aviv takes "substantive steps to end the appalling situation" in Gaza, calling the move a "reward for Hamas."

"The shift in the British government’s position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages," Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government would move to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September if Israel fails to take concrete steps to end its carnage in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire, and support a long-term peace process.

"If Israel fails to take substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, then the UK will recognise Palestine in September," Starmer said.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France would also recognise a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September.

Palestine is currently recognised by 149 of the UN’s 193 member states — a number that has grown since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023.