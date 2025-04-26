Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus attended the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, representing Türkiye at the event.

Upon his arrival, Kurtulmus was welcomed by Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State.

During the ceremony, Kurtulmus met with Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, and engaged with several other parliamentary leaders and country representatives gathered to pay their respects.

Following the funeral, Kurtulmus visited the Embassy of Türkiye to the Vatican.

More than 250,000 people, including numerous world leaders and royals, attended the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.