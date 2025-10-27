China and India resumed direct commercial flights on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking a cautious step toward rebuilding ties strained by the 2020 border clash.

The first IndiGo flight departed from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and landed in Guangzhou, carrying 176 passengers. India’s largest carrier will operate the new daily non-stop route between the two cities.

New Delhi said the move would “enhance people-to-people contact” and support the “gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.”