ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
China, India resume direct flights after five-year hiatus
The launch of IndiGo’s new Kolkata–Guangzhou route marks the first direct air link between the neighbours since border clashes and the pandemic froze travel in 2020.
China, India resume direct flights after five-year hiatus
The first IndiGo flight departs from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and lands in Guangzhou, carrying 176 passengers. / AP
October 27, 2025

China and India resumed direct commercial flights on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking a cautious step toward rebuilding ties strained by the 2020 border clash.

The first IndiGo flight departed from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and landed in Guangzhou, carrying 176 passengers. India’s largest carrier will operate the new daily non-stop route between the two cities.

New Delhi said the move would “enhance people-to-people contact” and support the “gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.”

RelatedTRT World - Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
RECOMMENDED

A second route linking Shanghai and New Delhi is set to begin on November 9, operating three times a week.

Air travel between the two Asian giants was suspended at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. It remained halted after deadly clashes erupted that June in the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed.

Relations have since improved modestly, following an agreement in October 2024 aimed at easing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The resumption of flights is seen as a symbolic but significant step in restoring normalcy between the world’s two most populous nations.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders