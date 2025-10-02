India and China have agreed to resume direct flights after a five-year suspension that followed the violent 2020 Galwan clashes, marking a cautious thaw in relations between the two Asian countries.

India's Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday that civil aviation authorities from both sides have finalised arrangements for flights to restart by late October 2025, in line with the winter season schedule.

The move, officials said, is part of the gradual normalisation of ties and will depend on commercial decisions of designated carriers and fulfillment of operational criteria.

Direct flights were suspended in the aftermath of the Galwan crisis and later further delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The resumption was first signalled last month during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi.

Related TRT World - What does Wang Yi’s visit to India say about foreign realignment amid Trump’s tariff turbulence?

The decision comes against the backdrop of recent confidence-building measures, including disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Depsang and Demchok in late 2024.