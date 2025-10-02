WORLD
2 min read
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Direct flights were suspended in the aftermath of the Galwan crisis and later further delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Indian officials say the restart of flights would boost people-to-people exchanges and contribute to stabilising bilateral ties. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

India and China have agreed to resume direct flights after a five-year suspension that followed the violent 2020 Galwan clashes, marking a cautious thaw in relations between the two Asian countries.

India's Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday that civil aviation authorities from both sides have finalised arrangements for flights to restart by late October 2025, in line with the winter season schedule.

The move, officials said, is part of the gradual normalisation of ties and will depend on commercial decisions of designated carriers and fulfillment of operational criteria.

Direct flights were suspended in the aftermath of the Galwan crisis and later further delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The resumption was first signalled last month during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi.

RelatedTRT World - What does Wang Yi’s visit to India say about foreign realignment amid Trump’s tariff turbulence?

The decision comes against the backdrop of recent confidence-building measures, including disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Depsang and Demchok in late 2024.

Recommended

The announcement also follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China a month ago — his first in seven years — for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

During the trip, Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that India and China should act as development partners rather than rivals, and discussed ways to strengthen trade ties despite tariff uncertainties.

Indian officials said the restart of flights would boost people-to-people exchanges and contribute to stabilising bilateral ties.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54