Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
UK-based Wanderlust magazine highlights a UNESCO World Heritage Site Mount Nemrut and Türkiye’s sustainable tourism leadership in its 2025 Travel Green List.
Mount Nemrut in Adiyaman, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known as “the place where the sunrise and sunset are the most beautiful in the world,” was visited by 6,000 people during the Ramadan holiday. / TRT World and Agencies
May 26, 2025

Türkiye is recognised as one of the world’s most eco-friendly travel destinations in the 2025 edition of Wanderlust magazine’s prestigious “Travel Green List,” which reaches millions of readers worldwide.

One of the UK’s oldest and most respected independent travel magazines, Wanderlust is closely followed by both travel enthusiasts and global tourism professionals, and is widely regarded as a key authority on environmentally conscious destinations.

With a wide readership across Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Asia, the magazine’s recognition of Türkiye demonstrates how the country’s green tourism vision continues to gain global attention.

In the feature dedicated to Türkiye, the magazine highlighted the country’s leadership in sustainable tourism, pointing in particular to Mount Nemrut - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - as a standout destination.

With its monumental sculptures, Nemrut is not only a site of cultural significance but also a striking visual symbol of Türkiye’s eco-conscious management approach, earning a full-page spread in the magazine.

The article also praised the country’s ongoing efforts to preserve its 21 UNESCO World Heritage Sites through sustainable practices.

Türkiye’s inclusion in Wanderlust underscores not only its rich natural and cultural assets but also the global visibility of its responsible and environmentally aware tourism policies.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Türkiye has reaffirmed its international leadership in sustainable tourism through determined efforts and high-impact global initiatives.

As one of the most influential publications in the travel industry, Wanderlust helps shape the preferences of millions of environmentally minded travellers each year through its Travel Green List.

