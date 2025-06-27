The conflict in Sudan is spilling across its southwestern border into the Central African Republic, a country already battered by its own conflict with rebels, the United Nations peacekeeping chief has warned.

Undersecretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the UN Security Council that the attack that killed a UN peacekeeper near the country's border with Sudan last Friday was carried out by “armed Sudanese elements.”

His comments on Thursday were the first identifying Sudanese armed fighters as responsible for the attack on the peacekeepers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said in a new report to the Security Council that vehicles suspected of belonging to the Rapid Support Forces — the key actors in Sudan's civil war — were sighted on several occasions in the areas of Am Dafok and Aouk (Vakaga Prefecture) of Central African Republic, where UN peacekeepers are present.

In the report covering the period from mid-February to mid-June, Guterres said, “In the northeast (of CAR), armed incursions linked to the conflict in the Sudan continued.”

Deadly civil war

Sudan plunged into civil war when rival generals heading the country’s armed forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces started fighting each other in mid-April 2023.

Since then, at least 24,000 people have died, about 13 million Sudanese have fled their homes, famine is setting in and cholera is sweeping across the country. Both sides have been accused of war crimes.

Meanwhile, CAR has been battling conflict since 2013, when predominantly rebels seized power and forced then President François Bozize from office. It is among the first countries in Africa to welcome Russia-backed forces, with Moscow seeking to help protect authorities and fight armed groups.