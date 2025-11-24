European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on Monday that Ukraine should make its own decisions regarding its armed forces and called for respect for its sovereignty.

"Ukraine's territory and sovereignty must be respected. Only Ukraine, as a sovereign country, can make decisions regarding its armed forces, the choice of their destiny is in their own hands," von der Leyen said during a joint news conference with European Council President Antonio Costa.

After an informal meeting in Luanda with European leaders to discuss Ukraine and the recently announced US peace proposal, she reaffirmed that there is a "solid basis" for moving forward.

"We must remain united and keep placing Ukraine's best interest at the centre of our efforts; this is about the security of our entire continent now and in the future," von der Leyen underscored.

She also announced that they will engage further on Tuesday with partners from the Coalition of the Willing.

"It is also clear that the issues that directly concern the European Union, such as sanctions enlargement or immobilised assets, require the full involvement and decision by the European Union as a union," Costa also said.

He also pointed to a "positive" direction regarding the discussions and voiced readiness to support the process in close coordination with Ukraine, the US, and NATO.

Senior US, Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss a 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.