European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on Monday that Ukraine should make its own decisions regarding its armed forces and called for respect for its sovereignty.
"Ukraine's territory and sovereignty must be respected. Only Ukraine, as a sovereign country, can make decisions regarding its armed forces, the choice of their destiny is in their own hands," von der Leyen said during a joint news conference with European Council President Antonio Costa.
After an informal meeting in Luanda with European leaders to discuss Ukraine and the recently announced US peace proposal, she reaffirmed that there is a "solid basis" for moving forward.
"We must remain united and keep placing Ukraine's best interest at the centre of our efforts; this is about the security of our entire continent now and in the future," von der Leyen underscored.
She also announced that they will engage further on Tuesday with partners from the Coalition of the Willing.
"It is also clear that the issues that directly concern the European Union, such as sanctions enlargement or immobilised assets, require the full involvement and decision by the European Union as a union," Costa also said.
He also pointed to a "positive" direction regarding the discussions and voiced readiness to support the process in close coordination with Ukraine, the US, and NATO.
Senior US, Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss a 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff led the US delegation, while presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak represented Ukraine. National security advisors from the UK, France, and Germany also held separate talks in Geneva.
The 28-point proposal had reportedly required Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO.
No breakthrough expected this week
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday welcomed changes to US President Donald Trump's Ukraine plan, but cautioned that no breakthrough is expected this week in the peace talks.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an EU-Africa summit in Angola, Merz said that during yesterday's talks with senior US, European, and Ukrainian officials in Geneva, the parties began drafting a paper reflecting their common positions.
“We welcome the fact that these talks took place in Geneva. We also welcome the interim outcome, as some questions could have been clarified. But we also know that peace in Ukraine won't happen overnight,” Merz told reporters.
“This includes ensuring that Ukraine is not forced into unilateral territorial concessions. Ukraine must continue to be able to effectively defend itself against aggression. And for this, it needs strong armed forces and reliable security guarantees from its partners,” he said.