WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Von der Leyen urges full respect for Ukraine's sovereign military decisions
The 28-point US peace proposal requires Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO.
Von der Leyen urges full respect for Ukraine's sovereign military decisions
EU Commission chief stresses Ukraine’s sovereignty over military decisions / Reuters
November 24, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on Monday that Ukraine should make its own decisions regarding its armed forces and called for respect for its sovereignty.

"Ukraine's territory and sovereignty must be respected. Only Ukraine, as a sovereign country, can make decisions regarding its armed forces, the choice of their destiny is in their own hands," von der Leyen said during a joint news conference with European Council President Antonio Costa.

After an informal meeting in Luanda with European leaders to discuss Ukraine and the recently announced US peace proposal, she reaffirmed that there is a "solid basis" for moving forward.

"We must remain united and keep placing Ukraine's best interest at the centre of our efforts; this is about the security of our entire continent now and in the future," von der Leyen underscored.

She also announced that they will engage further on Tuesday with partners from the Coalition of the Willing.

"It is also clear that the issues that directly concern the European Union, such as sanctions enlargement or immobilised assets, require the full involvement and decision by the European Union as a union," Costa also said.

He also pointed to a "positive" direction regarding the discussions and voiced readiness to support the process in close coordination with Ukraine, the US, and NATO.

RelatedTRT World - Kiev will continue working with US, partners on Ukraine peace: Zelenskyy

Senior US, Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss a 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff led the US delegation, while presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak represented Ukraine. National security advisors from the UK, France, and Germany also held separate talks in Geneva.

The 28-point proposal had reportedly required Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO.

No breakthrough expected this week

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday welcomed changes to US President Donald Trump's Ukraine plan, but cautioned that no breakthrough is expected this week in the peace talks.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an EU-Africa summit in Angola, Merz said that during yesterday's talks with senior US, European, and Ukrainian officials in Geneva, the parties began drafting a paper reflecting their common positions.

“We welcome the fact that these talks took place in Geneva. We also welcome the interim outcome, as some questions could have been clarified. But we also know that peace in Ukraine won't happen overnight,” Merz told reporters.

“This includes ensuring that Ukraine is not forced into unilateral territorial concessions. Ukraine must continue to be able to effectively defend itself against aggression. And for this, it needs strong armed forces and reliable security guarantees from its partners,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Trump signals room for negotiation on Ukraine peace plan ahead of Geneva talks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance