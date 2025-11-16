Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that US President Donald Trump expressed a clear will to resolve the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) issue during his September meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a live interview with A Haber on Saturday, Fidan said Trump told Erdogan during their September 25 White House meeting that CAATSA should not stand between the two countries and directed his bureaucracy to work on lifting it, calling it a clear display of intent driven by Trump’s confidence in and regard for the Turkish president.

Fidan stressed that CAATSA is a law passed by the US Congress. “As long as there is goodwill in our bilateral relations, the search for solutions will not run out," he said.

He stated that there are proposals supported by Erdogan that will be shared with the public when the time is right, stressing that the key difference is Washington’s willingness to resolve the issue.

“Unlike under former US President Joe Biden, the United States now has the intention to resolve this ... Trump has issued instructions on the matter and shown his will,” he said.

Fidan said both sides are closely following the process and expressed hope for a solution soon.