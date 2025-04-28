The number of Syrians who have returned to their homeland from Türkiye since December 9 last year has reached 200,000, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Despite various difficulties, hinderances, and sabotage," Syria is slowly recovering, Erdogan said in a speech on Monday at an event on Türkiye’s migration management in the Century of Türkiye.

"As Syria recovers, the number of returnees has begun to accelerate," he stated.

The total number of Syrians who have voluntarily, safely and honourably returned to their homeland has reached 931,450, he also said on X on Monday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye was proud to have successfully tackled one of the biggest humanitarian challenges of the past century.

Related TRT Global - Nearly 30 percent of Syrians want to go home, up from almost zero: UN

“3.6% of globe’s population currently live as migrants”

Stressing that there are currently over 281 million migrants worldwide according to data from the International Organisation for Migration, Erdogan added that the number of migrant workers is over 165 million.