Relief and rescue operations have continued in flood-affected countries of Asia, as the death toll climbed to 1,438, while hundreds are still missing, according to official data and local media reports.
Unprecedented floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones have wreaked havoc across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand, as authorities on Thursday continued struggling to reach communities cut off by floods that have washed away roads and infrastructure.
While aid is being delivered by air to isolated areas in Indonesia, international humanitarian assistance continues to arrive in Sri Lanka to support ongoing relief efforts, as rescue teams work around the clock to provide food, medical supplies, and shelter to those affected by the disaster.
Indonesia
In Indonesia, the National Disaster Management Agency reported that floods and landslides in Sumatra alone have claimed 776 lives, with 564 people still missing and around 2,600 injured.
The devastating floods and landslides have affected over 3.2 million people, while more than 1 million displaced people were moved to safe areas in the flood-hit provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh.
The agency said that heavy equipment has been deployed in affected areas to clear roads and allow authorities to reach isolated communities to deliver essential aid.
Sri Lanka
In Sri Lanka, the government approved Rs 50 billion ($135 million) for overcoming the national crisis triggered by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah on November 17, as the death toll climbed to 479, while 350 are still missing.
Rs 20 billion ($54 million) has been allocated for development relief and Rs 30 billion ($81 million) for development assistance, according to local channel News 1st.
Officials and volunteers at government offices in Sri Lanka were coordinating efforts to provide cooked food, water, clothes, and other essentials to 8,000 people in 27 regional relief centres.
Regional official Chinthani Herath said authorities would have to decide in the long run whether to shift settlements to safer areas.
"We will have to look at the location of these villages with the support of other government agencies," Herath added.
Aid is also being provided by various countries and organisations, including the US, Japan, UAE, Pakistan, India, and UN agencies.
Thailand
So far, 176 people have lost their lives in southern Thailand, while four died in India and three others in Malaysia.
The Thai government has approved three relief measures for southern flood victims, as the devastating flood affected more than two million people.
The relief measures include a 12-month loan-payment pause, 12-month interest-free loans, and housing repair loans, said the government's Public Relations Department on social media platform X on Wednesday.
The Cabinet also approved 2 million baht ($62,000) in funeral aid per person and a 530 million baht ($16M) budget to restore Hat Yai city in Songkhla province, which was badly damaged by the country’s worst flooding in 25 years.