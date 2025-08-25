Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin has met Libya’s Haftar at Benghazi Port, a day after a Turkish navy vessel docked at the port of Benghazi.
Military delegations from Türkiye and Libya held a meeting as part of the TCG Kinaliada ship’s visit to Benghazi Port, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said Monday.
A Turkish National Defence Ministry delegation, led by Major General Ilkay Altindag, paid a visit to Haftar, the deputy commander of the Libyan National Army, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The talks focused on potential joint efforts under the goal of “One Libya, One Army.”
Guven Begec, the Turkish ambassador to Libya, and Serkan Kiramanlioglu, the consul general of Türkiye in Benghazi, also participated in the meeting.
The visit took place following the recent visit by Hafter's son, Saddam Hafter, to Türkiye’s TCG Kinaliada ship at Benghazi Port.
For years, the UN mission in Libya has led efforts to unify the military through the “5+5” Joint Military Commission, which includes five officers from the west and five from Haftar’s forces in the east.
The UN is also mediating separate talks aimed at holding elections to break the political deadlock between two rival administrations: one appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and based in Benghazi, led by Osama Hammad, which controls the east and much of the south, and the Dbeibah government in Tripoli, which controls the west.
Libyans hope that the long-delayed elections will bring an end to years of political division and conflict, closing the chapter on the transitional period that began with Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011.