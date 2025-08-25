Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin has met Libya’s Haftar at Benghazi Port, a day after a Turkish navy vessel docked at the port of Benghazi.

Military delegations from Türkiye and Libya held a meeting as part of the TCG Kinaliada ship’s visit to Benghazi Port, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said Monday.

A Turkish National Defence Ministry delegation, led by Major General Ilkay Altindag, paid a visit to Haftar, the deputy commander of the Libyan National Army, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The talks focused on potential joint efforts under the goal of “One Libya, One Army.”

Guven Begec, the Turkish ambassador to Libya, and Serkan Kiramanlioglu, the consul general of Türkiye in Benghazi, also participated in the meeting.