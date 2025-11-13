Britain has selected North Wales for its first small nuclear power station, angering the United States, which had wanted a large, US-led plant built there as part of its greater involvement in the UK's energy sector.

The decision came on Thursday.

Britain has backed the development of small modular reactors (SMR) as a way to quickly and cheaply increase energy security and meet climate targets, with its pre-eminent engineering company, Rolls-Royce, leading the design.

Large-scale nuclear power plants can take decades to build.

The decision to choose Wylfa on Anglesey, an island in North Wales that was home to an old nuclear station, for an SMR drew the ire of the US, which has criticised Britain's energy strategy for inflating prices and weakening Britain.

"We are extremely disappointed by this decision, not least because there are cheaper, faster, and already-approved options to provide clean, safe energy at this same location," US Ambassador Warren Stephens said in a statement.

The US had been pushing for US energy firm Westinghouse to lead a large-scale project in Wylfa, but Britain opted for the British-built SMR on the island in Wales, where the centre-left Labour Party is losing political support.

‘A sovereign capability’

The government said it would consider building a new large-scale plant elsewhere and has tasked state-owned GB Energy-Nuclear with finding a suitable site by autumn 2026.