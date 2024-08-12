Australia stated it had signed a deal to allow the exchange of nuclear secrets and material with the United States and Britain, a key step toward equipping its navy with nuclear-powered submarines.

It binds the three countries to security arrangements for transferring sensitive US and UK nuclear material and know-how as part of the tripartite 2021 AUKUS security accord.

AUKUS, which envisages building an Australian nuclear-powered submarine fleet and jointly developing advanced warfighting capabilities, is a strategic answer to Chinese military ambitions in the Pacific region.

"This agreement is an important step towards Australia's acquisition of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy," said Richard Marles, Australia's defence minister and deputy prime minister.

Australia's acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet would set the "highest non-proliferation standards", he said, stressing that the country did not seek nuclear weapons.