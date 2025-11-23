TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
Bangladesh presses India on ousted leader Sheikh Hasina's extradition
After Monday’s court ruling sentencing Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, the foreign ministry in Dhaka says Delhi has an "obligatory responsibility" under a bilateral treaty to facilitate her return.
Bangladesh presses India on ousted leader Sheikh Hasina's extradition
Sheikh Hasina speaks at the 'Girl Summit 2014' in Walworth Academy on July 22, 2014, in London [FILE]. / AFP
November 23, 2025

Bangladesh's government has said it had asked India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced earlier this week to be hanged over a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising.

Hasina, 78, has been in hiding in India since her autocratic rule was overthrown in August 2024.

Touhid Hossain, who holds the foreign affairs portfolio in Bangladesh's interim administration, told reporters on Sunday that on Friday, "we sent a letter seeking the extradition of Sheikh Hasina."

He did not elaborate on the contents of the letter, which, according to Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo, was the third official extradition request since Hasina fled.

Following the court ruling on Monday, convicting Hasina of crimes against humanity and sentencing her to death, the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement that Delhi had an "obligatory responsibility" under a bilateral treaty to facilitate the former leader's return.

RelatedTRT World - Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, rules Bangladesh court

Crackdowns

RECOMMENDED

India's foreign ministry said in response it had "noted" the verdict, without directly commenting on the extradition request.

It did not immediately respond to the latest letter from Dhaka.

The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power, deaths that were central to her trial.

India's past support for Hasina has frayed relations between the two neighbours since her overthrow.

But tensions appear to have eased slightly when Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman visited India this week for a regional security summit and met with his counterpart Ajit Doval.

Media reports in Bangladesh said Rahman has invited Doval for a visit.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance