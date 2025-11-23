Bangladesh's government has said it had asked India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced earlier this week to be hanged over a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising.

Hasina, 78, has been in hiding in India since her autocratic rule was overthrown in August 2024.

Touhid Hossain, who holds the foreign affairs portfolio in Bangladesh's interim administration, told reporters on Sunday that on Friday, "we sent a letter seeking the extradition of Sheikh Hasina."

He did not elaborate on the contents of the letter, which, according to Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo, was the third official extradition request since Hasina fled.

Following the court ruling on Monday, convicting Hasina of crimes against humanity and sentencing her to death, the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement that Delhi had an "obligatory responsibility" under a bilateral treaty to facilitate the former leader's return.

Crackdowns