A Sudanese medical group has reported 32 rapes among girls fleeing Al Fasher in one week as the western city remains held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Some of the girls were raped inside Al Fasher after the RSF takeover, while others were assaulted while attempting to flee to the nearby Tawila town, the Sudan Doctors Network said in a Sunday statement.

It condemned the rapes as “a clear breach of international humanitarian law and amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

These crimes “reveal the extent of the disorder and systematic abuses facing women and girls in areas controlled by the RSF, amid the absence of protection and a complete lack of accountability,” the statement said.

The medical group held the RSF fully responsible and called for an urgent, independent international investigation, immediate protection for survivors and witnesses, and unrestricted access for medical and humanitarian teams to provide care, treatment, and psychological and legal support.