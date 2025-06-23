The United States has bombed three key nuclear sites in Iran – Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz – intensifying the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation that the strikes “obliterated” the facilities. He warned of further action if Iran does not pursue peace.

This latest development that involves the US follows the week-long Israeli-Iran confrontation that now grinds into its most dangerous phase yet, further heightening tensions across the Middle East.

While Israel has portrayed the attacks since June 13 as essential to curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Tehran views them as an existential threat, challenging its sovereignty.

Between the two warring actors, caught in the geopolitical slipstream, are the Gulf Arab states, now navigating a delicate and dangerous triangle between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

As Tehran contemplates its next moves, Gulf capitals are acutely aware that their territories, home to US military bases and critical oil infrastructure, could become targets for retaliation. The threat of an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz , through which nearly a third of the world’s seaborne oil flows, once again looms large, adding economic urgency to their security concerns.

Then there is the insidious threat to the environment. A strike on Iran’s Bushehr nuclear reactor could unleash a catastrophic radiation leak, contaminating the Gulf’s waters and crippling the desalination plants that millions rely on.

In a region already straining under political friction, such an ecological crisis would not just spill over borders; it would deepen them.

During the Obama years, the Gulf states watched uneasily as the prospect of a US–Iran rapprochement threatened to render them strategically obsolete. Under Trump, the fear is not of marginalisation, but of becoming unwilling participants in a conflict they cannot control.

In the immediate aftermath of the Israeli strike on Iran, and the US bombing of nuclear sites, the Gulf Cooperation Council ( GCC ) issued coordinated statements condemning the violation of Iranian sovereignty, an unusually unified diplomatic stance that reflects mounting regional anxiety.

Notably absent, however, were any official statements from almost all GCC countries regarding the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), underscoring the sensitivity and complexity of openly addressing nuclear issues amidst escalating tensions.

Qatar called for restraint and an immediate halt to escalation, emphasising the need to return to diplomacy to avoid catastrophic consequences. Additionally, Oman and Iraq (a GCC observer) have assumed what one Western diplomat described as the role of “pro-Iran neutrals”, states that lean diplomatically toward Tehran while maintaining official neutrality.

Oman, a past mediator in the US-Iran talks, strongly condemned the strikes, while Bahrain called for regional cooperation and peaceful dialogue to prevent further conflict and ensure stability.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and to a lesser extent Kuwait are seen as “pro-Israel neutrals”, nations whose security interests increasingly align with Israel and the US, despite public calls for de-escalation.

Saudi Arabia condemned the violation of Iranian sovereignty and urged the international community to pursue a political resolution. The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement recently saying that it hoped that the talks would enhance “peace in the region.”

Behind this unified language, familiar fissures are beginning to reemerge. While all GCC members have publicly declared neutrality, diplomats and analysts note that individual states’ positions differ in subtle but significant ways.

Scenarios behind the GCC stance

Over the past decade, several GCC countries have quietly hedged their bets, engaging diplomatically with Iran and broadening their security partnerships, aimed at reducing their dependence on Washington.

Oman has acted as a trusted mediator in the US-Iran talks, while Qatar has been leveraging its role as a strategic partner in underwater oil and gas fields. Kuwait has maintained the posture as a peaceful neighbour with no historical tension or rivalry, and the UAE engages as a prominent economic conduit.

However, a major Iranian escalation, especially one that endangers US military installations or Gulf energy infrastructure, could rapidly reverse that trajectory, pushing the region back under the supervision of American military power.

This moment of high tension could yield one of two starkly different futures for the region.