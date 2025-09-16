ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
Australia rejects Iran’s denials of involvement in anti-Semitic attacks
Penny Wong defends Canberra’s decision to expel the Iranian ambassador, saying it was taken after a long investigation.
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
While such drills are routine in the Islamic Republic, the 'Sustainable Power 1404' exercise comes as authorities in Iran are trying to project strength in the wake of the war.
Murat Sofuoglu
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Human Rights Watch described Israel’s attack as “unlawfully indiscriminate” while also warning Iran not to exploit the aftermath to inflict further ill-treatment on detainees.
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Lebanon is open to cooperating with Iran within the limits of sovereignty and friendship built on mutual respect, President Joseph Aoun says during his talks with top Iranian security official in Beirut.
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
The executions come amid heightened tensions with Israel and a crackdown on alleged collaborators, as Iran vows swift justice following deadly Israeli air strikes.
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
In the aftermath of a devastating 12-day war with Israel, Iran has established a new wartime council that centralises military authority under the supreme leader’s inner circle, a move with sweeping implications for the region’s fragile balance.
