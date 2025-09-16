In Depth
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
A new report outlines urgent lessons for Türkiye following the 12-day war that put the volatile region on the brink of wider conflict.
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
In the aftermath of a devastating 12-day war with Israel, Iran has established a new wartime council that centralises military authority under the supreme leader’s inner circle, a move with sweeping implications for the region’s fragile balance.