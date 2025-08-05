In a quiet but consequential move, Iran has created a Defence Supreme Council , a wartime institution that fundamentally reshapes the way the country makes military decisions.



The new body, established this month, sidelines both the president’s cabinet and the civilian National Supreme Security Council, placing direct operational control in the hands of military elites from various branches of the Iranian armed forces—including the Revolutionary Guard Corps, (IRGC), the Army, and the Quds Force—who are closely aligned with the supreme leader.

The shift reflects a profound recalibration of Iran’s defence governance, signalling

that the country now sees itself in a sustained state of military emergency. It also marks a departure from decades of precedent, when military affairs were mediated by political institutions before reaching the highest echelons of power.



The establishment of the new council comes in the wake of the 12-day war between

Israel and Iran in June, a brief but brutal conflict that scarred cities on both sides and left strategic sites in ruins.



Iran’s missile brigades launched repeated salvos on Israeli military and economic targets, while Israeli aircraft and cyber operations struck deep inside Iran, crippling nuclear facilities and exposing vulnerabilities in Tehran’s air defences.



The war’s abrupt end came only after US intervention and coordinated strikes on

Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, which forced both sides into a reluctant ceasefire. But in the days since, officials and analysts in both Tehran and Tel aviv have echoed the same refrain: this is a tactical pause, not a strategic peace .



Since the guns fell silent, both nations have raced to rebuild their military capacities.



Israel has imported bunker-busting munitions and THAAD air defence systems from the United States, and continues to refine its network of early warning radars.



Iran, meanwhile, is repairing damaged launchers and radars, replacing battered air defence systems, and accelerating missile production, which is now estimated to reach 300 ballistic missiles per month.



The Defence Supreme Council sits at the centre of this effort, designed to coordinate military operations, intelligence, and reconstruction under a single chain of command. This restructuring is widely interpreted as Tehran’s acknowledgement that the conflict exposed weaknesses not only in hardware but in decision-making processes.



Nuclear and proxy revival



By transferring authority to a smaller, militarised circle, the new council strengthens the role of figures close to Ayatollah Khamenei.