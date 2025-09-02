President Xi Jinping has told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that China supported Iran's right to civilian nuclear energy and opposed the use of force to resolve differences.
"The use of force is not the right way to resolve differences. Communication and dialogue are the right path to achieving lasting peace," Xi told Pezeshkian during talks in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a readout from state broadcaster CCTV.
China "respects Iran's rights to peaceful use of nuclear energy" and seeks a solution to the Iranian nuclear issue "that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties", he said.
China, a close partner of Iran and its largest trade partner, has said it opposes a move by France, Britain, and Germany that could reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
Those countries said on Thursday they had invoked the "snapback" mechanism, which initiates a 30-day process for reimposing sanctions on Iran.
SCO warns against efforts to ‘reinterpret’ UN resolution
That move came after weeks of warnings over Iran's alleged breaches of the 2015 agreement with world powers to curb its nuclear programme. The sanctions were suspended under the deal.
Iran suspended its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, after Israel launched a 12-day war with the country in June.
Israel sought to destroy Iran's nuclear capability while the United States staged its own bombing raid during the war.
On Monday, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - a grouping of Eurasian leaders including China, Iran, and Russia - warned against efforts to "reinterpret" the United Nations resolution endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
SCO member states said "any attempts to misinterpret or arbitrarily reinterpret this resolution will undermine the authority of the Security Council", according to a final declaration of their summit in Tianjin.