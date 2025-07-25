Nuclear talks with Iran are unlikely to make much headway without US involvement, and more coercive action by the West on the heavily-sanctioned country is a real possibility, experts have said after crucial negotiations between Tehran and three major European powers on Friday.

The day-long negotiations in Istanbul between Iran and Germany, France and Britain – collectively called the E3 – came weeks after the US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities amid a military escalation with Israel.

While Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the Istanbul talks as "serious, frank, and detailed" and added that "consultations on this matter will continue" , experts are not optimistic that Tehran-E3 negotiations can go anywhere without US commitment.

Iran and the E3 had held similar talks in Istanbul in May without much success.

Iran’s nuclear programme is tied to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a landmark agreement between Tehran and five permanent UN Security Council members alongside Germany and the EU.

The deal brought sanction relief to Iran, which agreed to limit uranium enrichment under the oversight of the UN atomic watchdog. The US pulled out of the JCPOA in 2018 during the first Trump presidency.

Mohammed Eslami, an Iranian academic and professor of international relations at the University of Minho, feels that “the logic of (Friday’s) negotiations (is) to keep the environment positive”, but predicts a tough road ahead for Tehran as well as another possible escalation with Israel.

He says that “the seriousness of the talks was limited to the E3 suggestion to extend the timeline of the snapback mechanism”, a controversial JCPOA clause designed to reinstate Western sanctions on Iran if one of the signatories feels that Tehran is not complying with the nuclear deal.

If the snapback mechanism is not activated by any party by October 2025 - ten years after the original deal in 2015 - Western sanctions on Iran will end once and for all, according to Resolution 2231 .

A looming conflict?

Eslami sees a treacherous ground for Iran after the Istanbul meeting, forecasting more military operations against Iran in the near future.

“E3 will definitely activate the snapback mechanism before they run out of time,” he tells TRT World. E3 also wanted to negotiate Iran’s missile capability, which was again rejected by Tehran, he adds.

If E3 triggers the snapback mechanism, it would signal “a hardening stance”, according to Daria Daniels Skodnik, a political scientist and former deputy commandant at the NATO Defence College in Rome.

Before the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had warned against triggering the snapback mechanism as it has “no moral legitimacy and legal standing”, and called on the E3 to set aside what he called “worn-out policies” of threat and coercion.

Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, incidentally, started a day after International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi claimed in a report that Tehran was not fully complying with its nuclear obligations.

Tehran saw a clear connection between the Israeli attacks and the IAEA report, questioning the agency’s integrity.

The experts feel that if the E3 indicates a tough stance by activating the snapback mechanism, it might invite another round of Israeli attack on Iran, along with possible US involvement.