Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his intention for Armenia and Türkiye to eventually establish diplomatic relations and reopen their long-sealed land border, presenting the move as a cornerstone of Armenia’s broader geopolitical strategy.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan on Wednesday, Pashinyan described recent talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “open and sincere,” adding that the agenda moved beyond traditional normalisation efforts to include state-to-state ties.

“All issues were discussed – from the opening of communications to the restoration of the historical Ani bridge,” Pashinyan said, according to state-run Armenpress.

He acknowledged that no concrete agreements were reached but emphasised a long-term outlook. “Such complex and deep issues cannot be resolved with a single action. We need to build trust and prepare the public.”

He added: “I have no doubt that we will reach that point: diplomatic relations will be established, and the border will be opened.”

Related TRT Global - As Pashinyan makes 'historic' Türkiye visit, Erdogan says backs Armenia-Azerbaijan peace efforts

Return to CSTO unlikely

Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia is unlikely to resume its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), citing the bloc’s failure to support Armenia in times of need.