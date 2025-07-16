TÜRKİYE
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Armenian premier says diplomatic ties with Türkiye and reopening the border are within reach, calling the effort vital to Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, and shift toward the West.
Pashinyan acknowledges that no concrete agreements were reached but emphasised a long-term outlook. / AA Archive
July 16, 2025

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his intention for Armenia and Türkiye to eventually establish diplomatic relations and reopen their long-sealed land border, presenting the move as a cornerstone of Armenia’s broader geopolitical strategy.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan on Wednesday, Pashinyan described recent talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “open and sincere,” adding that the agenda moved beyond traditional normalisation efforts to include state-to-state ties.

“All issues were discussed – from the opening of communications to the restoration of the historical Ani bridge,” Pashinyan said, according to state-run Armenpress. 

He acknowledged that no concrete agreements were reached but emphasised a long-term outlook. “Such complex and deep issues cannot be resolved with a single action. We need to build trust and prepare the public.”

He added: “I have no doubt that we will reach that point: diplomatic relations will be established, and the border will be opened.”

Return to CSTO unlikely

Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia is unlikely to resume its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), citing the bloc’s failure to support Armenia in times of need.

Recommended

“We froze our participation due to the CSTO’s failure to fulfil its obligations,” he said, referring to Yerevan’s decision earlier this year to suspend attendance at CSTO events and halt payments. “At this point, leaving seems more likely than returning.”

EU aspirations confirmed

Separately, during a meeting in Brussels, Pashinyan made Armenia’s European ambitions explicit.

“Yes, Armenia wants to become a member of the European Union,” he said. “Regardless of the final outcome, we will continue reforms aligned with European standards.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, describing it as a key platform for reform and modernisation.

