The Israeli army has acknowledged that its forces had killed two Palestinians in northern Gaza, marking the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on 10 October.

In a statement on Monday, the army said troops shot and killed two Palestinians in separate attacks after they allegedly posed "an immediate threat" to forces.

The army frequently cites this justification for the use of lethal force despite the ceasefire.

Earlier on Monday, medical sources told Anadolu Agency that a Palestinian man had been killed in a drone attack east of the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City.

The site targeted lies outside the area from which Israeli forces withdrew under the ceasefire terms.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said that Israel killed at least 342 Palestinians and wounded nearly 900 others since the ceasefire began.