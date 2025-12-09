Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, has condemned the "brutality of the Israeli genocide" in Gaza, saying it was carried out "with the complicity of far too many states."

"At the Doha Forum, I denounced the brutality of the Israeli genocide, carried out with the complicity of far too many States," Albanese wrote on X on Monday.

She called on the international community to take urgent action, saying: "The States who want to preserve what remains of multilateralism must build new alliances fast, and stand as UNITED NATIONS for real, cornering the bullies."

Albanese, in her October report, "Gaza Genocide: a collective crime," said "third states" have provided direct support, material aid, diplomatic protection and, in some cases, active participation in Israeli actions in Gaza.