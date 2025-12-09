The UN has said that Israeli denials of access for humanitarian personnel inside Gaza remain a "serious issue," with an average of nearly seven people per day blocked from taking part in missions over a seven-week period.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that "conditions remain dire and the needs far outpace the humanitarian community’s ability to respond, given the persistent impediments we continue to face."

"These obstacles include security, customs clearance challenges, delays and denials of cargos and crossings and limited routes available for transporting humanitarian supplies within Gaza," he said.

"Such constraints are especially challenging to the UN and its partners’ efforts to bring in sufficient shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene items, as well as education supplies."

Restrictions still a major barrier

OCHA warned that access and movement restrictions within Gaza remain a major barrier.