The UN has said that Israeli denials of access for humanitarian personnel inside Gaza remain a "serious issue," with an average of nearly seven people per day blocked from taking part in missions over a seven-week period.
Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that "conditions remain dire and the needs far outpace the humanitarian community’s ability to respond, given the persistent impediments we continue to face."
"These obstacles include security, customs clearance challenges, delays and denials of cargos and crossings and limited routes available for transporting humanitarian supplies within Gaza," he said.
"Such constraints are especially challenging to the UN and its partners’ efforts to bring in sufficient shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene items, as well as education supplies."
Restrictions still a major barrier
OCHA warned that access and movement restrictions within Gaza remain a major barrier.
Between 13 October and 4 December, Israeli authorities denied 295 contractors, 28 UN staff and 21 healthcare personnel from taking part in UN missions inside Gaza — "an average of nearly seven per day," Dujarric said.
He stressed that these denials "disrupt humanitarian planning and force ourselves and our partners to make last-minute adjustments that can reduce the capacity to lead or for missions being cancelled altogether if substitute personnel cannot be identified."
The UN continues "to call for the unimpeded access to humanitarian goods and services and for all impediments to be lifted so that our partners and we can scale up assistance and reach every single person who needs help," he added.
Israel has killed over 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023.
It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.