Leading human rights organisations have sharply criticised a UK high court ruling that declined to block British arms exports to Israel amid mounting evidence of atrocity crimes in Gaza.

The UK High Court on Monday refused permission for a landmark judicial review brought by Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq, which sought to challenge the UK’s continued exports of F-35 fighter jet components that are ultimately used by Israel in its genocidal campaign in Gaza.

In their ruling, Lord Justice Males and Justice Steyn concluded that the so-called “F-35 carve-out” – a policy exception allowing the UK to continue exporting parts for the multinational F-35 combat aircraft program despite suspending some other military export licenses related to the Gaza conflict – was lawful and could not be overturned by the courts.

The claim centred on the UK’s legal obligations under international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, the Arms Trade Treaty, and the Genocide Convention.

Al-Haq, backed by Oxfam, Amnesty International UK, and Human Rights Watch, argued that the carve-out contravened these obligations, given the risk that F-35 components could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

'Sad day for justice'

Yasmine Ahmed, executive director of Human Rights Watch UK, called the decision "a sad day for justice, accountability, and international law — but mostly for the Palestinian people."

Speaking shortly after the ruling, Ahmed said the court had "failed to reflect on the security of the Palestinian people to be free from acts of genocide and atrocities."

She emphasised that the court’s judgment placed the responsibility squarely back on the UK Parliament.

"The court today has invited Parliament to now hold the executive to account, to ask questions, and to ensure that the government is complying with their international obligations," she said.