The suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza is worsening as a weather depression accompanied by rain and a cold air mass reached the enclave area at dawn on Friday, amid warnings of the risk of flooding and the collapse of worn-out tents and shelter centres.
The Palestinian Meteorological Department said Palestine is being affected by a low-pressure system accompanied by a relatively cold to cold air mass and heavy rainfall, sometimes with thunderstorms.
The Gaza Civil Defence issued a series of urgent guidelines and warnings to residents – especially those displaced in tents – calling on them to take necessary precautions to avoid the dangers of flooding and collapses.
In a statement, the Civil Defence urged Palestinians to ensure that their tents are firmly secured, especially in areas near the coast that are exposed to strong winds, and to build sand barriers to prevent seawater from flowing into the tents.
It also stressed the importance of staying away from buildings that were heavily bombed and are no longer fit for habitation, “out of fear they may be severely affected by the rainwater and collapse onto residents.”
The Civil Defence also warned against starting fires inside tents or near plastic materials and fabrics to avoid the risk of fires.
It called for opening “earthen channels and drains between the tents of the displaced to avoid the risk of flooding from rainwater.”
Displaced families fear the impact of the storm and the possibility of their tents and scarce essential belongings being flooded, repeating what happened during the past two rainy seasons, both of which occurred during the Israeli genocide.
Over the past two years, their tents have also been blown away or torn apart due to strong winds, further worsening their situation in the absence of alternatives or protective measures.
Because of weather factors and damage from Israeli bombardment, the Gaza media office estimates that 93 percent of all displacement tents are no longer suitable for shelter – 125,000 out of a total of 135,000.
Alternatives remain unavailable in the enclave due to Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid.
Authorities say Israel is violating the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire agreement reached last month, including by blocking the entry of shelter materials such as tents and mobile homes.
Phase one of the ceasefire deal, based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.
Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023 and reduced it to rubble.