WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Cold rains threaten fragile tents amid flooding risk in Gaza
The civil defence urges Palestinians to ensure their tents are firmly secured, especially in areas near the coast that are exposed to strong winds.
Cold rains threaten fragile tents amid flooding risk in Gaza
A Palestinian man takes shelter with children in a tent on a rainy day in Gaza City, on November 14, 2025. / Reuters
November 14, 2025

The suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza is worsening as a weather depression accompanied by rain and a cold air mass reached the enclave area at dawn on Friday, amid warnings of the risk of flooding and the collapse of worn-out tents and shelter centres.

The Palestinian Meteorological Department said Palestine is being affected by a low-pressure system accompanied by a relatively cold to cold air mass and heavy rainfall, sometimes with thunderstorms.

The Gaza Civil Defence issued a series of urgent guidelines and warnings to residents –⁠ especially those displaced in tents –⁠ calling on them to take necessary precautions to avoid the dangers of flooding and collapses.

In a statement, the Civil Defence urged Palestinians to ensure that their tents are firmly secured, especially in areas near the coast that are exposed to strong winds, and to build sand barriers to prevent seawater from flowing into the tents.

It also stressed the importance of staying away from buildings that were heavily bombed and are no longer fit for habitation, “out of fear they may be severely affected by the rainwater and collapse onto residents.”

The Civil Defence also warned against starting fires inside tents or near plastic materials and fabrics to avoid the risk of fires.

It called for opening “earthen channels and drains between the tents of the displaced to avoid the risk of flooding from rainwater.”

RECOMMENDED

Displaced families fear the impact of the storm and the possibility of their tents and scarce essential belongings being flooded, repeating what happened during the past two rainy seasons, both of which occurred during the Israeli genocide.

Over the past two years, their tents have also been blown away or torn apart due to strong winds, further worsening their situation in the absence of alternatives or protective measures.

Because of weather factors and damage from Israeli bombardment, the Gaza media office estimates that 93 percent of all displacement tents are no longer suitable for shelter –⁠ 125,000 out of a total of 135,000.

Alternatives remain unavailable in the enclave due to Israeli restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid.

Authorities say Israel is violating the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire agreement reached last month, including by blocking the entry of shelter materials such as tents and mobile homes.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal, based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023 and reduced it to rubble.

RelatedTRT World - 900,000+ Palestinians uprooted in Israel's genocide in Gaza at risk as 'dangerous' storm approaches
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations