Palestinian authorities have warned that more than 900,000 civilians uprooted by Israel’s genocide in Gaza are at risk of flooding in the south of the enclave as a severe weather system approach amid worsening humanitarian conditions and widespread destruction.

The approaching storm "is dangerous and threatens to flood thousands of tents along the coastline and damage large areas inside the city," Saeb Lakkan, a spokesman for Khan Younis Municipality, told Anadolu agency, citing collapsed sewage networks and rainwater retention ponds filled to levels that pose a threat to residents.

The Palestinian Meteorological Department has warned of possible flash floods on Friday and Saturday in valleys and low-lying areas.

Lakkan said municipal authorities are facing an "unprecedented and catastrophic" situation, with more than 900,000 displaced people living in severe hardship as destruction exceeds 85 percent of road, water, and sewage networks.

He said the city cannot handle nearly 15 million tonnes of rubble left by Israeli air strikes.

"Israeli attacks destroyed roughly 210,000 metres of roads, 300,000 metres of water pipelines and 120,000 metres of sewage lines, leaving the city almost completely paralyzed," he added.

He cautioned that sewage stations may shut down entirely due to fuel shortages, which could lead to large-scale sewage overflow and flood entire neighborhoods.

Condition in Khan Younis ‘extremely bleak’

The spokesman said since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, municipal authorities have received only 16,000 litres of diesel, enough to operate for just three days, while municipal crews work with rudimentary equipment to build earthen barriers and redirect valley pathways to protect tents and low-lying areas.