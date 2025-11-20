Türkiye’s unmanned stealth fighter jet Kizilelma has reached a milestone, locking on an F-16 and achieving a direct hit in its simulated test fire using locally produced advanced MURAD AESA radar and firing a local air-to-air missile.

According to the statement made by Türkiye’s UAV giant, Baykar, on Thursday, Bayraktar Kizilelma, developed nationally and originally with the company's own resources, has successfully turned one of the critical corners that will prove its effectiveness on the battlefield.

The nationally developed unmanned stealth fighter, which took off from the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Centre in Corlu, Tekirdag, performed a one-hour, 45-minute flight at an average altitude of 4,572 metres, performing a formation flight with F-16s and verifying the integration of national radar and munitions.

This flight brings Bayraktar Kizilelma's total flight time during the tests to over 55 hours.

Two F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Turkish Air Force also participated in the Bayraktar-Kizilelma Gokdogan Ammunition Tethered Flight and Murad AESA Radar Performance Test.

While one of the F-16s performed a close-range flight with the Bayraktar Kizilelma, demonstrating the platform's compatibility with manned combat aircraft, the other F-16 assumed the role of "target aircraft" as required by the scenario.

The test

As part of the test, Bayraktar Kizilelma detected an F-16 target at a distance of 48.2 kilometres using the ASELSAN-developed MURAD AESA Radar and locked onto the target.

It then conducted a simulated electronic launch using the TUBITAK SAGE-manufactured Gokdogan.

In the simulation, Bayraktar Kizilelma took an important step in air-to-air combat by neutralising a highly manoeuvrable F-16 target with a direct hit in a virtual environment.