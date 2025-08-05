Secret protocols from high-level Israeli meetings reveal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire and hostage deal earlier this year that top security officials believed could have secured the release of all Israeli captives in Gaza, Channel 13 reported.

The report, based on transcripts from March 2025, shows that senior military and intelligence officials supported a two-phase deal that would have ended the fighting temporarily and secured the return of remaining hostages.

The proposal included an option to resume the carnage afterward — but Netanyahu opposed it.

"All of Israel’s leadership miscalculated that humanitarian pressure would force Hamas to surrender," Channel 13 reported.

Five months later, Israel’s restrictions on aid and continued bombardment have failed to dismantle Hamas while severely damaging Israel’s standing internationally, the report added.

The first meeting covered in the leaked protocols took place on March 1, shortly after Hamas returned the bodies of four hostages.

Related TRT Global - Netanyahu plans complete Gaza occupation: Israeli media

Support and opposition

Israeli leaders were debating whether to advance to the second phase of the ceasefire deal — negotiated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US — which would have required negotiations to end the war and free the remaining captives.

According to the report, Major General Nitzan Alon, who leads Israel’s hostage affairs, told the room: "The only opportunity to release the captives is to discuss the conditions of phase two."

Former Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar agreed: "My preferred option is to move forward with phase two. We can easily return to the war. Let’s get everyone back first, then resume the fight."

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who heads Israel’s negotiating team, responded: "We are not prepared to end the war while Hamas remains in power."

The protocols show that the political leadership, led by Netanyahu, ultimately rejected the intelligence officials’ advice.

On March 18, after Hamas had adhered to the first phase of the deal, Netanyahu abandoned the process and resumed the genocide.