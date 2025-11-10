WAR ON GAZA
Illegal Israeli settlers establish new illegal settlement outpost near occupied East Jerusalem
Illegal settlers have established 114 outposts since the Gaza genocide in October 2023. / Reuters
November 10, 2025

Illegal Israeli settlers have begun establishing a new illegal settlement outpost on Palestinian land in the town of Anata, east of occupied East Jerusalem, according to a local human rights group.

In a statement on Sunday, the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said illegal settlers started setting up the outpost near the Bedouin communities of Abu Ghaliya and Al-Ara'ara, east of Anata, by installing temporary structures and laying foundations for makeshift homes.

The organisation warned that the move could lead to the displacement of Bedouin communities northeast of Jerusalem and restrict Palestinian access to their lands and pastures, which they rely on for grazing and agriculture.

It described the move as part of a "systematic policy aimed at imposing control over the Palestinian land to expand the colonial presence in the area."

According to data from the Palestinian Authority's Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal settlers have established 114 outposts since the Gaza genocide in October 2023.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
