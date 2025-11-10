Illegal Israeli settlers have begun establishing a new illegal settlement outpost on Palestinian land in the town of Anata, east of occupied East Jerusalem, according to a local human rights group.

In a statement on Sunday, the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said illegal settlers started setting up the outpost near the Bedouin communities of Abu Ghaliya and Al-Ara'ara, east of Anata, by installing temporary structures and laying foundations for makeshift homes.

The organisation warned that the move could lead to the displacement of Bedouin communities northeast of Jerusalem and restrict Palestinian access to their lands and pastures, which they rely on for grazing and agriculture.